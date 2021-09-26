Wright County Board to Meet

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9 am with a discussion on the current state of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations. the board will hear an update from the Emergency Operations Center who will have the latest statistics on the state of the pandemic in Wright County.

The board will review and possibly approve an abatement order #1213 regarding a building on two parcels of land. No further details were released as the location of the building in question.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will brief the board on the current state of secondary roads in the county. Discussion will center on repairs, resurfacing, and any new projects to be completed.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.