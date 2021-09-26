Worth County Board to Discuss Wind Energy

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning with several issues to review. The board will hear about current secondary road maintenance along with any outstanding drainage projects or issues.

The board may enter into a 28E Agreement, essentially a sharing agreement with RSVP of North Central Iowa where retirees and volunteers work directly with area students on reading and comprehension skills. The program is conducted throughout the north Iowa area.

The board will address a resolution which authorizes early redemption of series 2012A general obligation Urban Renewal Bonds. The board adopt the resolution or ask for further information on the redemptions.

Jeff Gorbal, the Zoning Commission Chairman will hold a discussion with the board regarding a recommendation on the Invenergy Development Agreement. The recommendation deals with wind energy and projects which Invenergy wants to conduct in Worth County.

Mark Crowl will join the board on a discussion to plan a vote and set a date for the Worthwhile Wind Development Agreement.

The board will meet in Northwood in the Supervisors Room of the Worth County Courthouse beginning at 8:30am on Monday