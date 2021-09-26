Secretary Pate Sending Postcards to 50,000 Iowans to Help Them Register to Vote

owa Secretary of State Paul Pate is helping Iowans register to vote. His office is mailing a postcard to approximately 50,000 Iowans who are eligible to vote, but not registered. The postcard includes instructions on how to register and a QR code the recipient can use to register to vote online.

The mailing coincides with National Voter Registration Month, which is celebrated every year in September. The postcards should arrive in mailboxes around September 28, which is recognized as National Voter Registration Day.

The mailing to eligible but unregistered Iowans is conducted annually by Secretary Pate’s office.

Iowa is one of 31 states enrolled in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). Participation in ERIC helps Iowa election officials improve the accuracy of the voter rolls, register more eligible citizens, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies in the voting process.

More than 500,000 Iowans have registered to vote since Secretary Pate took office in January 2015.