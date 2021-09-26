Winter Bird Feeding Program Scheduled

Bird feeding can be a fun, relaxing, and even educational way to spend those cold, winter days! With just a little know-how, and a few feeders, you can attract countless birds such as woodpeckers, cardinals, blue jays, and nuthatches to your yard. And, while you’re helping them out, you can enjoy their antics from the warmth of your own house!

To help people learn more about this fun activity, you’re invited to join NIACC’s Winter Bird Feeding class on Saturday, October 9th. The class will be held from 10:00-11:30 AM in the Community Room of the TSB Bank in Forest City.

During the class, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will help people learn which birds you’re most likely to attract during the winter months, what types of feeders are available, what types of foods birds like the most, and other tips that will help you attract the widest variety of birds to your yard. Participants are also invited to bring along any questions they may have about winter bird feeding. In addition, handouts and other information will be available for people to take home with them.

There will be a $19 fee to participate in NIACC’s Winter Bird Feeding class and registration is required by contacting NIACC at 641-422-4358 and asking to register for class #9753. You can also register online on the NIACC web site–niacc.edu. For questions about the program itself, people can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.