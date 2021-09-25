Local Weekend Farm Update

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 590,000 head on September 1, 2021, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report.

This was down 2% from August and down 3% from September 1, 2020. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 450,000 head on feed, down 1% from last month and down 7% from last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,040,000 head, down 1% from last month and down 5% from last year.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during August totaled 78,000 head, up 39% from July and up 4% from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 54,000 head, up 42% from July and up 29% from last year. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 132,000 head, up 40% from July and up 13% from last year.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during August totaled 86,000 head, up 62% from July and up 4% from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 56,000 head, down 8% from July but up 4% from last year. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 142,000 head, up 25% from July and up 4% from last year. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 5,000 head.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.2 million head on September 1, 2021. The inventory was 1% below September 1, 2020. This is the second highest September 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.10 million head, 2% above 2020. Net placements were 2.05 million head.

During August, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 405,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 310,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 480,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 534,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 275,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 100,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during August totaled 1.89 million head, slightly below 2020.

Other disappearance totaled 59,000 head during August, 7% above 2020.

On September 1, 2021, there were 24.4 million hogs and pigs on Iowa farms, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Hogs and Pigs report. Inventory is up 2% from the previous quarter but down 2% from the previous year.

The June-August 2021 quarterly pig crop was 5.76 million head, down 1% from the previous quarter and down 9% from last year. A total of 505,000 sows farrowed during this quarter. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.40 for the quarter.

As of September 1, producers planned to farrow 490,000 sows and gilts in the September-November 2021 quarter and 480,000 head during the December 2021-February 2022 quarter.

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2021, was 75.4 million head. This was down 4%

from September 1, 2020, but up 1% from June 1, 2021.

Breeding inventory, at 6.19 million head, was down 2% from last year, and down slightly from the previous

quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 69.2 million head, was down 4% from last year, but up 1% from last quarter.

The June-August 2021 pig crop, at 33.9 million head, was down 6% from 2020. Sows farrowing during this period

totaled 3.05 million head, down 7% from 2020. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49% of the

breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.13 for the June-August period, compared to 11.06 last

year.

United States hog producers intend to have 3.00 million sows farrow during the September-November 2021

quarter, down 4% from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down 6% from the

same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for December 2021-February 2022, at 2.96 million sows, are

up 1% from the same period one year earlier, but down 3% from the same period two years earlier.

The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 49% of the total United States hog inventory, up 2% from the previous year.