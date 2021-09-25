NewsOutdoors

NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Today is Statewide Volunteer Day at Pilot Knob State Park

Iowa state parks and forests have set Saturday, Sept. 25 as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at nearly 20 parks and forests hosting events. Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, rebuilding picnic tables, harvesting prairie seeds and more. The state parks and forests participating include:

  • Beeds Lake State Park
  • Bellevue State Park
  • Brushy Creek State Recreation Area
  • Cedar Rock
  • Lacey-Keosauqua State Park
  • Lake Anita State Park
  • Lake Darling State Park
  • Lake Keomah State Park
  • Lake Macbride State Park
  • Ledges State Park
  • Pikes Peak State Park
  • Pilot Knob State Park
  • Prairie Rose State Park
  • Shimek State Forest
  • Springbrook State Park
  • Stone State Park
  • Walnut Woods/Badger Creek State Recreation Area
  • Waubonsie State Park
  • Wildcat Den State Park

Citizens interested in volunteering can find complete details on times, meeting locations and activities at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.

