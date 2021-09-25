NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Today is Statewide Volunteer Day at Pilot Knob State Park

Iowa state parks and forests have set Saturday, Sept. 25 as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at nearly 20 parks and forests hosting events. Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, rebuilding picnic tables, harvesting prairie seeds and more. The state parks and forests participating include:
- Beeds Lake State Park
- Bellevue State Park
- Brushy Creek State Recreation Area
- Cedar Rock
- Lacey-Keosauqua State Park
- Lake Anita State Park
- Lake Darling State Park
- Lake Keomah State Park
- Lake Macbride State Park
- Ledges State Park
- Pikes Peak State Park
- Pilot Knob State Park
- Prairie Rose State Park
- Shimek State Forest
- Springbrook State Park
- Stone State Park
- Walnut Woods/Badger Creek State Recreation Area
- Waubonsie State Park
- Wildcat Den State Park
Citizens interested in volunteering can find complete details on times, meeting locations and activities at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.