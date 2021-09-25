Community Blood Drive is Monday in Klemme

The area is facing a blood stock shortage unlike any ever seen. According to LifeServe Blood Centers in Mason City, there have been several instances where large quantities of blood products were need by patients. Situations like these can see one patient needing anywhere from 10-50+ units of blood. For perspective, one blood drive collects an average of 25-30 units of blood. Danielle West of LifeServe Blood Center explained the current situation.

Blood drives are beginning to return to the area and this is good news according to West.

The Klemme Community Blood Drive will take place on Monday beginning at 3pm and continuing until 6pm in the Community Center. The center is located at 204 E. Main Street in Klemme.

Those who wish to donate can call Kathy Oltoff at (641) 587-2369. Appointments are required and can also be arranged by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org