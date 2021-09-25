Catholic Cluster Celebration is Today

All members of the 6 Catholic Churches of Winnebago and Hancock County are invited to the

First Annual Archangels Catholic Cluster Celebration today at 4 pm at

Pammel Park in Forest City.

The event will start off with an open air Mass in the park at 4 pm. Bring lawn chairs or something to sit

on in the park. This is the only mass for this weekend. All other masses in the two counties are

cancelled.

Following the service around 5 pm, a huge celebration will begin with food with Pastor Andrew Marr

and cohorts at the grills. Table service will be provided.

There will also be entertainment, fun and games for all ages, and a silent auction.

Some of the fun items to bid on are:

*a one minute homily by the priests;

*a cookout/grill out (burgers and the like) for you and 5 guests hosted by the priests;

*a dinner for you and 5 guests hosted by the priests;

*a BBQ Rib dinner and fixins with Fr. Andrew on October 17th for you and 5 guests;

*coffee roasting and tasting with Fr. Joseph for 4 winners;

*kolache baking session;

*and many more items.

For further information or questions, call the Cluster office in Forest City 585-4856