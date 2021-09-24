Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office is upgrading software

WINNEBAGO COUNTY NEWS SEPTEMBER 24 2021 KW

The Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office will be closing for a few days for a software upgrade. According to Winnebago County Treasurer Julie Swenson, the office will be closing at 4 pm on Tuesday, September 28th, and will reopen to the public on Monday, October 11th. This closing will affect several different aspects of the office’s duties.

The 1st half property, special assessment, and mobile home taxes are still due on September 30th. If you want a printed receipt, you need to pay by 4 pm on Tuesday. You can still drop off your payments by September 30th, but the payments won’t be processed until October. Mail in taxes must have a September 30th postmark, or they will be returned for interest. People with August registrations and stickers, you must pay by September 28th at 4 pm to get your stickers. No payments will be processed on the 29th or 30th. Farmers wanting to increase the tonnage on their trucks must do so by September 28th at 4 pm. No other transactions will take place until October 11th.

The office will be completely closed the week of the 4th to train on the new software, and Swenson anticipates that the office will open on October 11th at 8 am for business as usual on the new software system. If you have any questions, contact the Winnebago County Treasurer’s office at 641-585-2322.