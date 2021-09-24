Pumpkin Patch Opens Saturday

The annual FCIS Walking Eagle Pumpkin Patch will be open this Saturday afternoon from 1 pm to 4 pm. Keila Buffington helps organize the event and stated that there are a number of events planned for the day.

Buffington says since the event’s inception in 2005, FCIS has donated proceeds from this event to the Winnebago County Relay for Life.

the Walking Eagle Pumpkin is located a mile and half east of Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City. Buffington suggests that you just need to follow the pumpkin signs..