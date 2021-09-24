North Iowa Community Schools Opt to Encourage Masking

The North Iowa Community School District remains proactive when it comes to the current pandemic climate. According to School district Superintendent Joe Erickson, the school board has decided not to require masking, but instead to encourage it among faculty , staff, and students.

For many school districts in the area, there is a point where the masking will become mandatory. For North Iowa, a bar has been set to trigger masking of students.

The 10% threshold will be a combination of illnesses and not just COVID-19.

While the student population is being monitored, there still remains a concern about faculty and staff according to Erickson.

For now, the district is working hand in hand with the Winnebago County Public Health Department to both monitor and act on any virus infections and illnesses.

Students are still required to wear masks while on school buses. Parents of students will be notified if there are any changes that come about from an significant increase in illness cases in the district.