IHSAA/IGHSAU – CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS FROM CENTRAL SPRINGS

Area cross country programs competed in Manly Thursday night at the Central Springs Cross Country Meet.
GIRLS
- Lydia Maas, Hamtpon-Dumont-CAL 19:55.51
- Lili Nelson, Forest City 20:29 – a lowered school record
- Maggie McBride, Newman Catholic
- Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield
- Kacee Eisentrigger, West Fork
- Kenna Hemann, Newman Catholic
- Teaghan Bird, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
- Amberly Gerholdt, Nashua-Plainfield
- Mallory Leerar, West Hancock
- Elal Petree, Newman Catholic
TEAM SCORES
- Newman Catholic 40
- West Fork 59
- Nashua-Plainfield 73
- Forest City 100
- West Hancock 104
- North Butler 149
Boys
- Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar 15:48.08
- Bryce McDonough, Central Springs
- Clayton McDonough, Central Springs
- Drew Wilken, Nashua-Plainfield
- Cade Ison, Clarksville
- Owen Almelien, North Butler
- Joey Ringo, Newman Catholic
- Cole Hansen, Saint Ansgar
- Ryan Kelly, Newman Catholic
- Justin Rygh, Lake Mills
TEAM SCORES
- Newman Catholic
- Forest City
- Central Springs
- Hampton-Dumont-CAL
- North Butler
- Lake Mills
- Nashua-Plainfield
- West Fork