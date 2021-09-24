Sports

IHSAA/IGHSAU – CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS FROM CENTRAL SPRINGS

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: September 24, 2021
    Lili Nelson, after lowering her school record 5k time.

    Area cross country programs competed in Manly Thursday night at the Central Springs Cross Country Meet.

     

    GIRLS

    1. Lydia Maas, Hamtpon-Dumont-CAL  19:55.51
    2. Lili Nelson, Forest City 20:29 – a lowered school record
    3. Maggie McBride, Newman Catholic
    4. Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield
    5. Kacee Eisentrigger, West Fork
    6. Kenna Hemann, Newman Catholic
    7. Teaghan Bird, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
    8. Amberly Gerholdt, Nashua-Plainfield
    9. Mallory Leerar, West Hancock
    10. Elal Petree, Newman Catholic

    TEAM SCORES

    1. Newman Catholic 40
    2. West Fork 59
    3. Nashua-Plainfield 73
    4. Forest City 100
    5. West Hancock 104
    6. North Butler 149

    Boys

    1. Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar 15:48.08
    2. Bryce McDonough, Central Springs
    3. Clayton McDonough, Central Springs
    4. Drew Wilken, Nashua-Plainfield
    5. Cade Ison, Clarksville
    6. Owen Almelien, North Butler
    7. Joey Ringo, Newman Catholic
    8. Cole Hansen, Saint Ansgar
    9. Ryan Kelly, Newman Catholic
    10. Justin Rygh, Lake Mills

    TEAM SCORES

    1. Newman Catholic
    2. Forest City
    3. Central Springs
    4. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
    5. North Butler
    6. Lake Mills
    7. Nashua-Plainfield
    8. West Fork

     

