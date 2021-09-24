Belmond Considers Housing Opportunities

Belmond is exploring the possibility of creating eleven new lots for housing development on undeveloped land. City Administrator Darrell Steven Carlyle explained that the location is open for housing in the future.

The city council has decided to use American Rescue Plan funding to make the area suitable for housing development.

Before any work can be done, the city has to establish costs that would be associated with the property according to Carlyle.

The city is hoping to have all the figures wrapped up in the next 30 days so that future work can begin on the three block subdivision.