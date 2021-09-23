Waldorf’s Karvala named conference female golfer of the week

Yesterday, the North Star Athletic Association announced their selections for conference male and female golfers of the week. Waldorf freshman Amanda Karvala was named the NSAA Women’s Golfer of the Week following her performance at the Luther Invite.

In Decorah, Karvala – from New Berlin, Wisconsin – won the individual title shooting an impressive 9-over-par 153. Her first round was 8-over, but she came back strong to fire just a 1-over round the next day. According to the conference, the individual win helped the Warriors women’s team win their first title since March 26th, 2019.

The award is the first for Karvala’s career.

The Warriors are back in action this weekend for the Purple Cup.