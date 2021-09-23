Salvo Sentenced on Possession Charges

Anthony Salvo of Kyle, Texas, pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Marijuana),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 9, 2021. Salvo was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Salvo was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Service. Salvo was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.