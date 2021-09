The 6th Annual “Junkapalooza” will be held in Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City this weekend. Event organizer Dawn Arispe says there will be much to discover at the event.

Arispe says, if you can think of it, you’ll see it at “Junkapalooza”

Junkapalooza is Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission is $3 with kids 12 and under admitted for free.