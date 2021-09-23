Grassley, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Extend National Flood Insurance Program

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today joined Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) in introducing legislation, the NFIP Extension Act of 2021, to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) through December 3, 2021.

“Unfortunately, Iowans are no stranger to severe flooding. The National Flood Insurance Program is a critical piece of the puzzle when responding to flooding and the disastrous aftermath,” Grassley said. “It’s very important that this program is extended so coverage remains for disasters and real estate transactions can continue.”

The NFIP Extension Act of 2021 would ensure that the program – currently set to expire this month – does not experience a lapse in authorization, which would have potentially devastating consequences for homeowners, renters and businesses. With the U.S. House of Representatives expected to pass an NFIP extension tied to controversial, unrelated items, it is imperative the program not lapse.