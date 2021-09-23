Garner Continues to Review Sesame Drainage Issue

The Garner City Council continues to review the problem along Sesame Street where drainage has become an issue according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

The city has come up with a solution which the residents will have to consider.

There is another issue that both the city and the residents have to deal with.

Kofoed has been looking for help from the Hancock County Board of Supervisors along with the Garner Hayfield Ventura School District.

The city is continuing to explore options on the issue.