Feenstra Blasts Debt Ceiling Hike as Democrats Push Ahead with $5T in Spending

After House Democrats voted to raise the debt ceiling as they simultaneously scramble to pass nearly $5 trillion in spending, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) released the following statement:

“Last week I wrapped up my second 39 County Tour. I heard from a number of Iowans who do not want their tax dollars spent on trillions in far-Left Green New Deal provisions — and they certainly do not support Democrats raising the debt ceiling to implement their unprecedented progressive agenda.

“If Democrats want to unilaterally jam their Socialist Spending Spree through Congress to the peril of our economy and future generations, then they can take sole responsibility for raising the debt ceiling. Democrats are failing to govern responsibly, and like I promised, I voted against increasing the debt limit.

“We need to rein in out-of-control spending by implementing commonsense measures like discretionary spending limits, spending-to-GDP targets, and federal deficit targets. Further, in the coming weeks and months, we must get inflation under control, reduce regulations, and keep taxes low so our economy can fully recover.

“Make no mistake: By raising the debt limit today, Democrats are paving the way for higher inflation, higher taxes, and cradle-to-grave government control over our lives.”