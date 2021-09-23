Ernst: Iowans Disapprove of President Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal, Tax-and-Spending Spree

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today said that Iowans disapprove of President Biden’s hasty and haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan that left Americans and our allies behind Taliban lines. Ernst also stated Iowans are opposed to the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree, including a proposal that has the potential to devastate Iowa’s family farms.

Ernst noted that Democrats and Republicans can work together, but that it won’t happen on a $3.5 trillion partisan package.