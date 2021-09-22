Welcome to 4-H Night is Thursday

Area youth who are interested in learning more about what 4-H has to offer will get the opportunity to do so on Thursday night. Lexi Richter with the Winnebago County Extension Service explained that it will be a get acquainted night.

The night will be filled with door prizes, crafts, and information about 4-H and what it holds in store for those who participate.

Enrollment will be simple according to Richter.

Those with any questions about this event at the Winnebago County Extension Office in Thompson, should contact the office at (641) 584-2261.