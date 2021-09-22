Prellwitz Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Anthony Prellwitz of Breckenridge, MN, pled guilty and was sentenced on the charges of Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated – Third Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on February 6, 2021.

For Count 2, Prellwitz was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. For Count 3, Prellwitz was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 5 years, 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $3,125.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs.

The prison sentence was suspended and Prellwitz was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Prellwitz was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The jail and prison sentences for Count 2 and Count 3 were order to run concurrently.