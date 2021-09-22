Lichtsinn RV Holds a Ground Breaking

On Tuesday morning, Lichtsinn RV in Forest City began it’s expansion of its facility on the corner of Highway 9 and and Highway 69 with its official groundbreaking ceremony.

Ron Lichtsinn, owner of the company explained that the time was now to begin the expansion and everyone is very excited.

Lichtsinn RV is one of top sellers of motorhomes and RV’ s. As such, it remains very busy during all times of the year. With the recent growth in sales, the company found a need to expand its operation.

Meanwhile, the current facility will receive an upgrade according to Lichtsinn.

Lichtsinn RV is also setting a new trend when it comes to shopping for one of their motorhomes, vans, or RV’s. Those who work at the facility will be able to offer a unique and different way for customers to shop according to Lichtsinn.

This new feature allows customers more comfort when shopping and takes away one of the major detractors called weather when shopping for a new RV. These purchases made by Lichtsinn RV customers are a major decision for them and Lichtsinn wants the best experience possible for them.

As far as new employment opportunities and job creation are concerned, Lichtsinn acknowledged that with the expansion, new jobs may come available.

Expansion itself could not have come at a better time. With the pandemic, people searched for a new way to venture out, but still remain socially distant and responsible. What they found was that RVing was the perfect solution.

The facility should be complete by this spring.