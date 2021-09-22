Sports

IGHSAU/IHSAA – CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS FROM MASON CITY

THE FOREST CITY CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS WARM UP BEFORE PRACTICE THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

Results from the Mason City Invite Cross Country Meet on 9/21/2021

Girls

  1. Lydia Maas, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20:20
  2. Lili Nelson, Forest City 20:42.9 – New Forest City school record 
  3. Mia Kautman, Gilbert
  4. Abby McGuire, Gilbert
  5. Clare Stahr, Gilbert
  6. Abby Patel, Gilbert
  7. Maggie McBride, Newman
  8. Sophie Vanderpool, Gilbert
  9. Audra Mulholland, Mason City
  10. Olivia Schiussel, Mason City

Team Scores

  1. Gilbert
  2. Newman
  3. Mason City
  4. Garner-Hayfield-Venutra
  5. Waterloo West
  6. Forest City

Boys

  1. Joey Hovinga, Forest City 16:33.6
  2. Nick Kepford, Waverly-Shell Rock
  3. Bryce McDonough, Central Springs
  4. Breyden Christensen, Mason City
  5. Andrew Congdon, Waterloo West
  6. Andrew Cummer, Waverly-Shell Rock
  7. Andrew Tracy, Waterloo West
  8. Clayton McDonough, Central Springs
  9. Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme
  10. Caleb Hoins, Waverly-Shell Rock

Team Results

  1. Waverly-Shell Rock
  2. Mason City
  3. Waterloo West
  4. Forest City
  5. Newman
  6. Central Springs
  7. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

 

 

