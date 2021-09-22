IGHSAU/IHSAA – CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS FROM MASON CITY

Wednesday, September 22th

Warriors Live with Will Finley KIOW 7:00 PM

Friday, September 24th

Osage Football at Forest City 7:00 PM Pregame KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Football at North Union 6:30 PM Pregame KHAM/WH Video Stream

Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM KIOW

Saturday, September 25th

Waldorf University Football at Presentation College 1:00 PM KHAM

Iowa State University Football at Baylor University 12:30 PM Pregame KIOW

Monday, September 27th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, September 28th

Bishop Garrigan Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Belmond-Klemme Volleyball at West Hancock 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Hampton-Dumont-CAL Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM GHV Video Stream

Wednesday, September 29th

Warriors Live with Will Finley KIOW 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 30th

Forest City Volleyball at Clear Lake 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Friday, October 1st

Forest City Football at Clear Lake 7:00 PM Pregame KIOW/FC Video Stream

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM Pregame KHAM/WH Video Stream

Crestwood Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:30 PM GHV Video Stream

Newman Catholic Football at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM KIOW

Saturday, October 2nd

Dakota State University Football at Waldorf University 2:00 PM KIOW

Kansas University Football at Iowa State TBA KIOW