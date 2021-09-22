Sports
IGHSAU/IHSAA – CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS FROM MASON CITY
Results from the Mason City Invite Cross Country Meet on 9/21/2021
Girls
- Lydia Maas, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20:20
- Lili Nelson, Forest City 20:42.9 – New Forest City school record
- Mia Kautman, Gilbert
- Abby McGuire, Gilbert
- Clare Stahr, Gilbert
- Abby Patel, Gilbert
- Maggie McBride, Newman
- Sophie Vanderpool, Gilbert
- Audra Mulholland, Mason City
- Olivia Schiussel, Mason City
Team Scores
- Gilbert
- Newman
- Mason City
- Garner-Hayfield-Venutra
- Waterloo West
- Forest City
Boys
- Joey Hovinga, Forest City 16:33.6
- Nick Kepford, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Bryce McDonough, Central Springs
- Breyden Christensen, Mason City
- Andrew Congdon, Waterloo West
- Andrew Cummer, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Andrew Tracy, Waterloo West
- Clayton McDonough, Central Springs
- Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme
- Caleb Hoins, Waverly-Shell Rock
Team Results
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Mason City
- Waterloo West
- Forest City
- Newman
- Central Springs
- Hampton-Dumont-CAL