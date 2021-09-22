Feenstra, Iowa Delegation Introduce Resolution Honoring Iowa Veterans, Servicemembers Killed in Afghanistan

ep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined Iowa Reps. Ashley Hinson (IA-01), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), and Cindy Axne (IA-03) in introducing a resolution honoring the service and sacrifice of Iowans who have served in Afghanistan.

The resolution, which names the 31 Iowans who were killed in action in Afghanistan, was introduced as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that the House will consider this week. The resolution also highlights the service of Iowans who returned home from Afghanistan but were lost to suicide, like Sergeant Brandon Ketchum – the Iowa veteran that inspired a new veterans mental health law written and championed by the Iowa delegation earlier this year.

“I am honored to join my Iowa colleagues to recognize and remember the sacrifices fellow Iowans have made while answering the call to serve our country in Afghanistan,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Those who lost their lives deserve our eternal gratitude. When freedom and liberty came under attack, these brave Iowans stepped up. May God bless the families of these fallen heroes, and may God bless all those who put their lives on the line to protect and defend the United States.”

“The brave Iowans who stepped up and answered the call to serve our country in Afghanistan deserve recognition. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice—and that of their families—to protect our country from terrorist threats over the past 20 years. I was proud to team up with our delegation to honor Iowa veterans of the Global War on Terror, including those who didn’t make it home, like Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page of Red Oak,” said Rep. Hinson.

“We will never forget the service of every American who served in Afghanistan, especially those who paid the ultimate price. Our soldiers have kept our country safe for the last 20 years through their brave and heroic actions,” said Rep. Miller-Meeks. “Over the last 20 years, Iowa lost 31 of its sons and daughters in Afghanistan, most recently Cpl. Daegan Page of Red Oak. We must also not forget those we lost after they returned home, including Cpl. Adam Lambert of Adel and Sgt. Brandon Ketchum of Davenport. My heart goes out to all of their loved ones for their sacrifice.”

“Over the past twenty years, Iowans served their country and carried out their missions bravely in Afghanistan. Some, like Corporal Daegan Page from Red Oak, made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their fellow servicemembers, our Afghan partners, and innocent civilians,” said Rep. Axne. “We must never forget what our fellow Iowans have done to protect us and our allies. With our delegation’s amendment, we ensure recognition of that service is included in the Congressional Record, and hope to see it added to the legislation that we’ll be debating and voting on later this week.”

The amendment will be considered by the House Committee on Rules today. The House is expected to debate and vote on the full Fiscal Year 2022 NDAA later this week.