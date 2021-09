This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Keevan Jones helped Forest City to a 5-1 week and helped them beat the #14 team in Class 4A on Saturday. She was 54-55, serving with six aces, recorded 50 digs, and had 17 assists. Tuesday against West Hancock, she was 18-18 serving with four of her six aces and recorded all 17 of her assists in that game. Jones is currently top-10 statewide in serving efficiency.