NIACC Plans a Quilting Seminar

Quilting Treasures will once again be held from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd at the Activity Center at North Iowa Area Community College. Organizers say the event offers ideas and inspirations with an opportunity to hear from experts and enthusiasts in the art of quilting.

The featured speaker is Sue Poser from Gruber’s Quilt Shop in Waite Park, MN. Her presentation will be on I Became a Genius Stitcher during a Pandemic. Sue has been quilting since she was five years old, learning from her grandmother. She is a 3rd generation shop owner. Gruber’s Quilt Shop originated in 1938 in a small town called Genola, MN, population 98.

Sue was awarded the MN Quilter of the Year in 2015 for her contribution to the world of quilting. She also launched the Statewide Shop Hop Quilt MN about 15 years ago, and it has become a destination for quilters from around the country and world. Sue has a double major in Finance and Marketing. Her philosophy is “to encourage women to be all that they can be.”

Multiple workshops will be presented throughout the day, featuring the latest and greatest quilting ideas and gadgets, pattern designs, and sewing techniques. Quilt shops and quilters from Iowa Falls, Strawberry Point, Kensett and Minnesota will be part of the workshop presenters. Many of the presenters will have products for sale on “Market Street” throughout the day. There will be plenty of time to shop.

Workshops, speakers and vendors will inspire experienced quilters and those just starting to quilt with new techniques and designs. The registration fee is $45, with lunch and snacks provided. Please call 641-422-4358 to reserve your spot. The course number is 9779.