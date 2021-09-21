Grassley on the Attempt to Hijack the Budget Process to Pass Amnesty

The upcoming budget reconciliation bill negotiated in good faith between all political parties has run into a snag courtesy of House leaders. They have attached a proposal to legalize millions of undocumented immigrants which has nothing to do with budget reconciliation.

The attached proposal circumvents current immigration law to legalize millions of undocumented immigrants.

Senator Charles Grassley is a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and he took to the floor of the Senate to discuss this tactic to “Highjack the legislative and budgeting process by certain Democrats in Congress.”