Feenstra Wraps Up 39 County Tour for 2021

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) completed the final stop on his 39 County Tour for 2021, officially visiting all 39 counties in Iowa’s 4th District at least twice this year. After taking office, Feenstra committed to visiting all 39 counties at least twice every year. “I always tell folks that ‘we are government together,’ meaning I am here to serve Iowans in the 4th District and be their voice in Congress — and I cannot do that effectively without traveling the district, meeting folks where they are, listening to concerns, and taking thoughts and ideas straight to Washington,” said Rep. Feenstra. “It has always been a top priority to ensure my constituents have a seat at the table when decisions are being made that affect our farmers, families, and rural main street businesses. “Whether it was meeting with farmers in Palo Alto County, law enforcement officers in Boone County, or business owners in Sac County — and everywhere in between — I have enjoyed learning more about the district and voicing concerns and ideas during committee meetings and in conversations with my colleagues,” Feenstra continued. “I will continue being a passionate advocate for all Iowans in the 4th District, and I look forward to meeting Iowans and learning from them as I continue traveling the district.”