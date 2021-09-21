Feenstra Wraps Up 39 County Tour for 2021

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) completed the final stop on his 39 County Tour for 2021, officially visiting all 39 counties in Iowa\u2019s 4th District at least twice this year. After taking office, Feenstra\u00a0committed\u00a0to visiting all 39 counties at least twice every year.\r\n\r\n\u201cI always tell folks that \u2018we are government together,\u2019 meaning I am here to serve Iowans in the 4th District and be their voice in Congress -- and I cannot do that effectively without traveling the district, meeting folks where they are, listening to concerns, and taking thoughts and ideas straight to Washington,\u201d\u00a0said Rep. Feenstra.\u00a0\u201cIt has always been a top priority to ensure my constituents have a seat at the table when decisions are being made that affect our farmers, families, and rural main street businesses.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhether it was meeting with farmers in Palo Alto County, law enforcement officers in Boone County, or business owners in Sac County -- and everywhere in between -- I have enjoyed learning more about the district and voicing concerns and ideas during committee meetings and in conversations with my colleagues,\u201d\u00a0Feenstra continued.\u00a0\u201cI will continue being a passionate advocate for all Iowans in the 4th District, and I look forward to meeting Iowans and learning from them as I continue traveling the district.\u201d\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeeting Producers\r\nAs a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Feenstra has made it a top priority to ensure Iowa ag producers have a seat at the table in Washington. He has he numerous meetings with farmers, including at a recent roundtable discussion in\u00a0Palo Alto County. There, he met a 6th generation farmer concerned about Pres. Biden\u2019s plan to eliminate\u00a0stepped-up basis\u00a0which Feenstra has strongly and vocally\u00a0opposed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs the number one ethanol producing district in the country, Feenstra has also toured processing plants and met with producers -- including at Flint Hills in\u00a0Butler County\u00a0and Golden Grain Energy in\u00a0Cerro Gordo County.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeeting Main Street Business Owners\r\nBorn and raised in Hull, Feenstra knows firsthand that main street businesses -- local restaurants, grocery stores, and shops -- form the backbone of our rural communities. He has met with small business owners throughout the district, including in\u00a0Sac,\u00a0Sioux,\u00a0Story, and\u00a0Wright\u00a0counties.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeeting Students and Educators\r\nPrior to serving in Congress, Feenstra taught business and economics classes at Dordt University. He continues to have a strong passion for education and has met with students and educators at Ellsworth Community College in\u00a0Hardin County, Iowa Central Community College in\u00a0Webster County, MMCRU High School in\u00a0Cherokee County, and Iowa State University in\u00a0Story County.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeeting Law Enforcement Officers\r\nAs a strong supporter of the men and women who serve and protect our communities, Feenstra has talked with law enforcement officers -- including a recent visit to the\u00a0Boone\u00a0Police Department.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeeting Health Care Providers\r\nThroughout the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers have faced numerous challenges serving on the front lines. Feenstra has met with administrators at\u00a0Cerro Gordo\u00a0Public Health, Siouxland Community Health Center in\u00a0Woodbury County,\u00a0Grundy County\u00a0Memorial Hospital, and Myrtue Medical Center in\u00a0Shelby County.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n