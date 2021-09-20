U.S. 18 Planning Study Online Meeting

The Iowa Department of Transportation is conducting a planning study on U.S. 18 from Spencer to Garner. The U.S. 18 PEL study area is 81 miles long and begins just west of S Grand Ave. in Spencer (Clay County) and extends to Country Club Dr. in Garner (Hancock County).

The Iowa DOT is providing an at your own pace virtual meeting. It will take place anytime between September 30 – October 11, 2021 To attend you will need to navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “US 18 PEL #2 Own Pace”

The meeting is intended to give you experience a self-guided tour of proposed alternatives and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below. The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the information and offer any feedback.