State Auditor Sands Cites Rising Costs in COVID Hospitalizations

Pandemic cases have been rising steadily in some metropolitan locations in Iowa. With a limited number of ICU and Emergency Room beds, concerns are growing among a few that the state may become a problematic area for COVID-19 cases.

Others, like State Auditor Rob Sands, are concerned with the rising costs of caring for these individuals. While it is being shown that getting the vaccine for COVID-19 reduces the severity of infection, there are those who maintain their reasons for not getting it.

Sands was in Forest City last week and expressed his reasons why those who are not vaccinated might rethink their position.

Sands believes that getting the vaccine may change the outcome of the number of hospitalizations in the future.

Sands takes his information from a single study done on the current rate of hospitalizations and costs.

Sands admits that the study comes from a national review or hospitalization figures.