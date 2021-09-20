Raymond C. Borkowski, 93 of Britt, formerly of Leland died peacefully, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Raymond Borkowski memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City is in charge of arrangements.