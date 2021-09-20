Josephine DeWaard, 93 of Kanawha, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Kanawha

Community Home.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 E 3rd St, Kanawha with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 PM at Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Woden.

The visitation will be from 9:30 until time of the funeral on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

118 East Second Street

Kanawha, IA 50447

641-762-3211