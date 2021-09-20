Obits

Josephine DeWaard

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer41 mins agoLast Updated: September 20, 2021

Josephine DeWaard, 93 of Kanawha, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Kanawha
Community Home.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 E 3rd St, Kanawha with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 PM at Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Woden.

The visitation will be from 9:30 until time of the funeral on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Chapel
118 East Second Street
Kanawha, IA 50447
641-762-3211

