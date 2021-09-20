Hancock County Will Look at Becoming 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County

After Kossuth and several other counties in Iowa recently passed resolutions declaring themselves as 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors will discuss the possibility also.

According to Board Chairman Gary Rayhons, these 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolutions ensure that the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is guaranteed by the constitution as an individual right and shall not be infringed.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, September 27th at 9am to discuss the adoption of a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolution.