AudioInterviewsMediaNewsPhotosPolitics & Government

Hancock County Will Look at Becoming 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County

Photo of Angela Nelson Angela Nelson1 hour agoLast Updated: September 20, 2021

After Kossuth and several other counties in Iowa recently passed resolutions declaring themselves as 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors will discuss the possibility also.

Hancock County Board of Supervisor’s Chairman Gary Rayhons

According to Board Chairman Gary Rayhons, these 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolutions ensure that the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is guaranteed by the constitution as an individual right and shall not be infringed.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, September 27th at 9am to discuss the adoption of a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolution.

Photo of Angela Nelson Angela Nelson1 hour agoLast Updated: September 20, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Angela Nelson

Angela Nelson

Back to top button