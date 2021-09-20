AudioInterviewsMediaNewsPhotosPolitics & Government

Hancock County Touts Iowa’s Voter Registration Top 10 Standing

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation Monday recognizing September as National Voter Registration Month, and Tuesday, September 28th, as National Voter Registration Day.

Hancock County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Rayhons

According to Board Chairman Gary Rayhons, this proclamation empowers Iowa’s eligible citizens with the right to vote on Election Day, even providing 17 year olds the opportunity to register to vote providing they turn 18 by Election Day.

According to information released just prior to the general election in November 2020 by Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate, Iowa had nearly 2.1 million active registered voters in the state, 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population. Rayhons says that puts Iowa in the top 10 states.

