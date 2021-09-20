Governor Kim Reynolds Proclaims Clean Energy Week In Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a state proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in Iowa.

Iowa is one of several states in the country to formally recognize National Clean Energy Week 2021, marking the fourth consecutive year NCEW has been recognized by Governor Reynolds.

In the proclamation, Gov. Reynolds notes how the energy sector is a growing part of the economy and that clean energy is especially important to America’s energy future, stating that there are “over 28,00 Iowans currently employed in the clean energy sector.”

To celebrate Clean Energy Week, the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum (ICEF) hosted renewable energy tours for Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and Congressman Randy Feenstra last Wednesday and Friday. Hinson received a tour of a wind farm in Riceville and wind and solar projects of renewable energy champion, Dave Johnson. Feenstra toured the New Harvest Wind Farm in Schleswig. (Click here for photos from the tours available for media use)

The final tour will be this Friday from 10- 2:30 PM in Taylor, Adams and Union Counties. Lt. Governor, Adam Gregg, will tour Contrail Wind Farm, POET Bioprocessing and Valleyview Campground Solar.

“Clean Energy Week provides an opportunity for us to reflect and celebrate the economic impact of renewable energy in Iowa,” said Ray Gaesser, Chair of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum. “The benefits of renewable energy can be felt in every corner of the state, especially in rural Iowa where clean energy is creating jobs and powering a rural revitalization.”

To learn more about ICEF and its involvement with Clean Energy Week, please visit https://www.iowacef.org/.