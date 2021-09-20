AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Crown Point Builders Ask for an Extension in Garner
In an effort to grow housing in Garner, the city has been actively working with developers. One of the developments is being worked on by Crown Point Builders. Builders have to begin working on predetermined lots within one year after they purchase them. According to City Administrator Adam Kofoed, there was a problem which the developers tried to work out with the city.
Kofoed still has to approve some details regarding the project, but remains optimistic.