Local Blood Donation Need at a Critical Level

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to schedule appointments to give blood as soon as possible after several massive blood transfusion events this week depleted the blood supply to a critically low level. Several blood types have less than a day of supply on the shelves to meet patient needs.



Numerous massive transfusions have taken place in Des Moines metro hospitals this week, severely depleting the community blood supply. Situations like these can see one patient needing anywhere from 10-50+ units of blood. For perspective, one blood drive collects an average of 25-30 units of blood.



Danielle West, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for LifeServe Blood Center told KIOW News:

In addition to massive transfusions, the resurgence of COVID in our area has impacted the mobile blood collection calendar in an extreme way according to West.



There are several factors that have led to this significant drop in blood donations according to West.

Appointments for blood donation are required. Interested individuals can find convenient locations to schedule an appointment to give, either at a mobile blood drive near them or one of several LifeServe Blood Center locations including Mason City. Appointments can be made online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.



To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures: