Wright Board to Discuss Sharing Agreement

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will be dealing with a 28E Sharing Agreement when they meet on Monday morning in Clarion. The board will review an agreement with the Elderbridge Agency on Aging dealing with how the agency will serve older Iowans and their caregivers in the County through programs and services including counseling, case management, meal programs, caregiver support, respite services, evidence base health programs, advocacy, and recreation and education programs.

A second 28E Agreement will be presented by Sandy McGrath for private well permitting. This will be followed by a review and approve the Urban Renewal Levy Authority Annual Summary.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will address the board concerning secondary roads in the county. The emphasis will be on road shoulder reclaiming and any projects now and in the future.

At 10 am, the board will go into a closed door session to discuss the litigation and the approach that the county may take regarding it.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse beginning at 9am.