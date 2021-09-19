Sunday Talk: State Auditor Sands on Topic

For the first time, KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor had a chance to speak directly with Iowa State Auditor Rob Sands about the progress in his office since he took over the position by winning the election for the post. He also alluded to a statement that he released on the cost of preventable hospitalizations among unvaccinated Americans.

One of the major topics that his office has had to handle are the overwhelming number of inquiries into how government entities can utilize American Rescue Plan funding. Counties, townships, cities, and other groups are somewhat unclear how the money can be used. Sands explains in great detail about the appropriate uses.

William Hinrichs, a former Des Moines Public Schools employee, turned himself in this week and was charged with multiple counts of theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Auditor’s Office and released in January. It’s just one example of the important work conducted by the Auditor of State.

Sands fulfilled a campaign promise by creating the PIE program. It stands for Public Innovations and Efficiencies. Counties and cities were invited to send in tips and tricks for saving money (PIE Recipes). The winners will receive a pie, hand delivered by Auditor Sand. This is a way to share best practices and save taxpayer dollars.

Sands went into great detail about these and other issues in our Sunday Talk.