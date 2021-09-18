Secretary Pate Encourages Iowans to Participate in National Voter Registration Month

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging area residents to celebrate National Voter Registration Month in September by registering to vote. For Iowans who are already registered, it’s important to make sure your information is current. Tuesday, September 28 is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before November’s city-school election is Monday, October 18. Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote.

To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.