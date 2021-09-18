Gary A. Taylor, age 61 of Leland, IA passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5 – 7 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436. A private family inurnment will happen at a later date.

Out of respect for the safety and consideration to the family, masks will be required to attend.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685