Garner Moves Ahead with the Upper Story Housing Grant

Answering the call for affordable housing in the Garner area, the city council recently moved forward in redeveloping potential apartments in the downtown area. City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained that this will be useful space for those looking to move into Garner.

The opportunity would add to the housing inventory in the city and nearby area. Financial assistance was needed to move the project forward according to Kofoed.

Once the financing is in place, Kofoed stated that the real work on conversion of the space will begin.

For now, the project has gotten off to a good start and the city is looking forward to the additional housing downtown.