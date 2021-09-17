Hanson Career Center Work Continues

Progress on the construction work at the John V. Hanson Career Center continues. The effort is a partnership between North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and the community school districts of Forest City, North iowa, Lake Mills, and Garner Hayfield Ventura.

Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says that although there have been delays, the center is expected to open soon.

The four academies housed at the Career Center are Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Construction Trades, and Health careers. Students will earn college credit by enrolling in NIACC classes at the Career Center. This comes at no cost to the student or the parents.