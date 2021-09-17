Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation
Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain.
The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through October 17, 2021. The proclamation allows vehicl
This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code § 321.463 (6) (b), by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.