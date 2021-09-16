Winnebago County Annual Babysitting Clinic to be Offered in October

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago will be offering their annual babysitting clinic two times this year; October 6th from 5-8pm at their office in Thompson, or October 13th at the Forest City YMCA from 2:30-5:20pm.

This babysitting clinic teaches youth, ages 11 and up, tips and tricks to be a good babysitter. Youth will talk about real situations they may experience as babysitters according to Wwinnebago County Extension Specialist Lexi Richter

Attendees will learn about safety and how to recognize dangerous situations and circumstances.

The deadline to register for this program is October 1, space is limited. There is a $15 registration fee, payment needs to be received prior to the date for registration to be complete. Payment can be made in cash or can be sent in as a check to PO Box 47 in Thompson IA 50478.

Families can call our office for more information or to register, they can also find the registration form on our website www.iastate.extension.edu/winnebago