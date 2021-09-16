State Auditor Sand Visits Forest City

As part of his 99 county tour, State Auditor Rob Sand visited Forest City on Wednesday with the intent of answering any questions citizens had about state finances and practices. The town hall took place in the gazebo on the Winnebago County Courthouse grounds.

Sand explained a number of things that his office has done including a unique program that provides assistance to local counties, communities, and cities on ways to save money. The program is entitled Public Innovations and Efficiencies or PIE.

Sand wants these entities to be even more efficient with their monies, if at all possible. So by having these strategies available, it puts more emphasis into saving taxpayer dollars.

Sand also addressed other topics including a reorganizing of his office to allow for more efficiency. He is allowing for more working from home opportunities and employees the chance to live outside Des Moines and still work in the state office buildings there.

Sand also addressed issues regarding local rental assistance programs and the American Rescue Plan funding in terms of how it can be used. Sand stated that his office is constantly answering questions about the funding and its use.