North Iowa Bulls win NAHL opener handily

After winning four national championships in ten years, the North Iowa Bulls have moved from the North American 3 Hockey League to the North American Hockey League and opened their first season with a win yesterday. The Bulls beat the Minnesota Wilderness 5-1 at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.

Logan Dombrowsky became the answer to a trivia question, as he scored the first regular-season goal for the Bulls halfway through the first period. The Bulls would later grow their lead to three when Michael Mesic snuck his shot from the right-wing under the crossbar to beat Jacob Zacharewicz with just nine seconds left in the first. Just 20 seconds out of the break, Ryan Coughlin took a pass in the slot from Michael Mesic and made the extra move to snap one past Zacharewicz for a 3-0 lead.

In the next 39 minutes, the Bulls scored two more goals; one from Jack Mesic on the powerplay and one from Greg Japchen with less than two minutes left in the second period.

North Iowa goalie Carsen Stokes earned his first career NAHL win, stopping 23 of the Wilderness’ 24 shots.

Jack Mesic and Ryan Coughlin each added two assists to their goals. Max Scott recorded three assists for the Bulls to help get their first win.

North Iowa will play their second game at 4:30 PM today when they take on the Jamestown Rebels, who play in the NAHL’s East Division.