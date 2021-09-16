Hy-Vee to Host Its Fourth “Best of Local Brands” Summit in November

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that it will host its fourth “Best of Local Brands” summit in November to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 280 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Eighty-two new brands were selected from the first- and second-quarter summits combined and are available to Hy-Vee customers. Third-quarter summit brand selections take place later this week.

The summit will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers. The summit will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 3 to Friday, Nov. 5.

Hy-Vee is currently accepting submissions for its “Best of Local Brands” summit online at www.rangeme.com/hyveelocalsummitq4 in the following categories of retail ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care.

ECRM and RangeMe are helping Hy-Vee source, qualify and connect suppliers with the appropriate buyers. All sourcing and product submissions will be made through RangeMe, the industry standard online product discovery and sourcing platform, and ECRM will qualify suppliers, create curated meeting schedules and facilitate face-to-face meeting execution with Hy-Vee buyers to introduce new and innovative products into the marketplace. All meetings will be conducted through ECRM’s virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect, plus, ECRM’s support team will help ensure that buyer and seller connections are executed seamlessly. Suppliers not chosen for participation in this summit will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Hy-Vee merchants again in the future.