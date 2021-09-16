Obits
Gerald M. Olson
Gerald M. Olson, age 76 of Lake Mills, died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at MercyOne
North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.
A memorial service for Gerald will take place at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at
Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main Street in Lake Mills with Mr. Kermit
Singelstad officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
www.schottfuneralhomes.com
641-592-0221