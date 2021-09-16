Gerald M. Olson, age 76 of Lake Mills, died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at MercyOne

North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service for Gerald will take place at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main Street in Lake Mills with Mr. Kermit

Singelstad officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date.

The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.

